MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Monday a decree on retaliatory visa measures that provides for the abolition of a number of clauses of an agreement on simplified issuance of visas to EU citizens, according to the official legal information portal.

The document will affect official EU delegations and journalists, as well as includes suspension of visa-free entry into Russia for holders of diplomatic passports of EU countries.