Putin's Decree Says Traditional Russian Values Threatened By US, Multinationals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2022 | 10:53 PM

The activities of terrorists, the United States and other unfriendly countries, as well as multinational corporations pose a threat to Russia's traditional values, according to the Russian document on the preservation of traditional values signed by President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The activities of terrorists, the United States and other unfriendly countries, as well as multinational corporations pose a threat to Russia's traditional values, according to the Russian document on the preservation of traditional values signed by President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Putin signed a decree approving the foundations of state policy to preserve and strengthen traditional Russian spiritual and moral values. The document outlines Russia's traditional values such as life, dignity, patriotism, high moral standards, humanity and strong family bonds, among others.

"Traditional values are threatened by the activities of extremist and terrorist organizations, certain mass media and mass communications entities, the actions of the United States and other unfriendly foreign countries, a number of transnational corporations and foreign non-profit organizations, as well as the activities of some organizations and individuals in Russia," the document said.

The document lists two scenarios for the future of traditional values in Russia, with the negative one suggesting the state takes no steps to counter the spread of destructive ideologies, and the positive one presupposing a systematic and consistent implementation of the relevant state policy.

According to the document, destructive ideological influences on Russian citizens, including LGBTQ+ propaganda, are threatening the country's demographic trends.

On September 26, Russian State Duma's (the lower house of the parliament) committee on legislative activity supported a bill banning the dissemination of propaganda in favor of non-traditional sexual relations.

