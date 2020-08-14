(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Garry Minkh, the Russian presidential envoy to the lower house of the parliament, became the highest earner from the presidential administration over the past year, according to his income statement published on the Kremlin website.

The income statement, published Friday for the entire presidential cadre, showed that Minkh's income over 2019 came in at 143.7 million rubles ($1.

97 million), well above the second-highest earner, President's Office Chief Maksim Travnikov, who declared an income of 41.4 million rubles.

According to the property list, Minkh was shown to have one plot of land, three apartments - two of which he owns jointly with his spouse - and a country home with a guest house. The official also owns a Mercedes-Benz S350 and a Ford C-Max.

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin declared an income of 9.7 million rubles over the past year.