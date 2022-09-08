UrduPoint.com

Putin's Foreign Policy Schedule Will Be Intensive This Fall - Kremlin Aide

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Putin's Foreign Policy Schedule Will Be Intensive This Fall - Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The schedule of foreign policy contacts of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the fall will be intensive, with plans including his participation in the work of G20, APEC, CSTO, EAEU summits, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.

"The schedule for the fall is quite intense, the G20 summit on November 15-16 in Indonesia, the APEC (summit) on November 18 in Thailand ... then the CSTO summit will be held in November in Yerevan and also the EAEU summit in December in Bishkek," Ushakov told reporters.

Related Topics

Thailand Russia Yerevan Bishkek Vladimir Putin Indonesia November December

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afgh ..

Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afghan spectators' violent actions

1 hour ago
 Pakistan values brotherly relations with Saudi Ara ..

Pakistan values brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia: COAS

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup: Naseem Shah trends on Twitter over histo ..

Asia Cup: Naseem Shah trends on Twitter over historic sixes

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th September 2022

5 hours ago
 France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.