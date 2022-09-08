MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The schedule of foreign policy contacts of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the fall will be intensive, with plans including his participation in the work of G20, APEC, CSTO, EAEU summits, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.

"The schedule for the fall is quite intense, the G20 summit on November 15-16 in Indonesia, the APEC (summit) on November 18 in Thailand ... then the CSTO summit will be held in November in Yerevan and also the EAEU summit in December in Bishkek," Ushakov told reporters.