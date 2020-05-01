(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin's health protection is at the highest level, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, a day after Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was diagnosed with COVID-19.

"As for the head of state, his health protection is already at the maximum level," Peskov said in a televised interview when asked whether the president's health protection would be stepped up.

On Thursday, 54-year-old Mishustin said he had tested positive for the virus and was self-isolating. Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov has been appointed as his temporary replacement.