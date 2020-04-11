The health of Russian President Vladimir Putin is excellent as his managing of the workload and a packed schedule suggest, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The health of Russian President Vladimir Putin is excellent as his managing of the workload and a packed schedule suggest, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Saturday.

Putin became subject of concern after it was revealed that the head physician of the Kommunarka hospital, Moscow's prime coronavirus treatment center, has tested positive for COVID-19 days after meeting with the president.

"Excellent [answering question about Putin's health] You see this by his work schedule. Although all contacts are made via video conferencing, the amount of affairs has increased more than usual," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov added that most of the staff and aides that interact with the president on a regular basis conduct daily coronavirus tests.�