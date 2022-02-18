The initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin on holding a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, known as P5, is still on the table, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Frida

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin on holding a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, known as P5, is still on the table, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Putin's initiative for a summit of the Security Council five is still on the table, at such a potential meeting it was proposed to discuss the main challenges ... of course, hypothetically arguing, this topic should be discussed at such a high level. But, as for the specifics, we will see what initiatives will follow. So far, there are no specifics on this," Peskov told reporters.