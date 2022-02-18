UrduPoint.com

Putin's Initiative On UNSC P5 Summit Still On Table - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2022 | 04:09 PM

Putin's Initiative on UNSC P5 Summit Still on Table - Kremlin

The initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin on holding a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, known as P5, is still on the table, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Frida

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin on holding a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, known as P5, is still on the table, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Putin's initiative for a summit of the Security Council five is still on the table, at such a potential meeting it was proposed to discuss the main challenges ... of course, hypothetically arguing, this topic should be discussed at such a high level. But, as for the specifics, we will see what initiatives will follow. So far, there are no specifics on this," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Discussion on Security Should Take Into Account In ..

Discussion on Security Should Take Into Account Interests of All Sides - Dmitry ..

41 seconds ago
 Expulsion of US Deputy Ambassador to Russia Is Mos ..

Expulsion of US Deputy Ambassador to Russia Is Moscow's Retaliatory Measure - Kr ..

43 seconds ago
 Bids to smuggle drug foiled; lady smuggler held

Bids to smuggle drug foiled; lady smuggler held

45 seconds ago
 Switzerland Ready to Host Lavrov-Blinken Meeting - ..

Switzerland Ready to Host Lavrov-Blinken Meeting - Foreign Ministry

8 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Ideas on Security Guarantees Should B ..

Kremlin Says Ideas on Security Guarantees Should Be Continued

8 minutes ago
 Canadian Police Lack Mandate to Probe Sinking Span ..

Canadian Police Lack Mandate to Probe Sinking Spanish Trawler Off Newfoundland - ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>