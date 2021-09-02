Russian President Vladimir Putin's initiative to convene a meeting of the five permanent member states of the United Nations Security Council remains relevant, but the venue and the date remain uncertain, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

"The presidential initiative is still on the agenda. We have heard statements by many foreign leaders who say they are interested in holding such a meeting, but the venue remains uncertain, and we cannot say yet when it will take place," Peskov told reporters.

Moscow considers the initiative relevant, taking into consideration the latest global developments, the Kremlin spokesman added.