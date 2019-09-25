(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) "Fox news Sunday" host Chris Wallace's interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin did not receive the Emmy award, losing to Christiane Amanpour's interview with Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolanthe for CNN, the award ceremony was broadcast on the event's YouTube channel last night.

Earlier in July, it became known that Wallace's interview with Putin was nominated for the "Outstanding Live Interview" category. This was the broadcaster's first nomination for the National academy of Television Arts and Sciences award in the history of its existence. The interview was taken right after Putin's first full-scale meeting with US President Donald Trump in Helsinki on July 16, 2018, which was shown on the same day.

Wallace himself, announcing the interview, said that his conversation with the Russian leader took place at the Russian Embassy in Helsinki and lasted about 35 minutes. He called it "one of the most outstanding interviews" that he had ever taken.

Two interviews by the MSNBC broadcaster also competed for the award, one with the former US intelligence director Dan Coats, another on "Zero Tolerance and Separated Families" migrants issue. CNN has also interviewed a retired policeman who was guarding school in Florida, where the shooting occurred in February 2018 and 17 people were killed.

The prestigious award recognizes excellence in television produced outside the United States and US primetime programs produced in languages other than English.