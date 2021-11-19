(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin's initiative on the international system of security guarantees can calm the situation for all countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"This is an ongoing process (taking measures to protect security), and it strains the entire security system and architecture on the European continent.

And the alternative to this is just negotiations on the creation of a system of security guarantees, this is what the president spoke about and what he initiated and instructed Russian diplomacy yesterday. Such a system of security guarantees can really calm the situation and make countries participate more reliably," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov mentioned that the initiative is not new and it was discussed with US President Joe Biden during the Geneva summit, and my discussed against at the online meeting between Putin and Biden.