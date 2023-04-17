Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov conveyed the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to visit Russia, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said on Monday

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov conveyed the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to visit Russia, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said on Monday.

"Mr. Lavrov also conveyed President Putin's invitation for President Lula da Silva to arrange an official visit to Russia. And we will work to determine dates convenient for both sides," Vieira told a press conference following talks with Lavrov.

The Russian minister, in turn, invited Vieira to visit Moscow.

"The talks were very useful, they confirmed the mutual intention to further strengthen our strategic partnership. I invited the minister to visit the Russian Federation at a time convenient for him. All of our employees will remain in close contact over the relevant areas of our relations," Lavrov said.

Brazil is the first leg of Lavrov's tour to several Latin American countries, which will run from April 17-21 and also include Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba.