Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov conveyed the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to visit Russia, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said on Monday

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov conveyed the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to visit Russia, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said on Monday.

"Mr. Lavrov also conveyed President Putin's invitation for President Lula da Silva to arrange an official visit to Russia. And we will work to determine dates convenient for both sides," Vieira told a press conference following talks with Lavrov.