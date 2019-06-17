UrduPoint.com
Putin's July Visit To Italy May Help Ease Tensions Between Moscow, EU - Senior Lawmaker

The upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Italy in July could lay ground for improving relations between Moscow and the European Union, Vito Petrocelli, the president of the Italian Senate's Foreign Affairs Commission, told Sputnik

"I believe that President Putin's visit to Italy in early July can indeed give an impetus to ease tensions between Russia and the European Union," Petrocelli said, adding that it will also be a good opportunity to further strengthen bilateral relations between Russia and Italy, which are tied together by cultural, scientific and economic cooperation.

Last year, the Russian-Italian trade surpassed 21 billion Euros ($23.5 billion) and exports have a potential to grow by 5 percent in the next three years, according to the lawmaker.

"If the new majority in the European Parliament wants indeed to show signs of change, it should start with putting an end to the existing 'wall' against Russia," he added.

Russian Ambassador to Italy Sergey Razov said last week that Putin would meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte during the July visit to Italy.

