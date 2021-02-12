UrduPoint.com
Putin's Key Statements at Talks With Chief Editors May Be Broadcast This Evening - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov promised to share some of the key statements that Russian President Vladimir Putin made during his recent conversation with chief editors of Russian media outlets: the statements may be broadcast this evening.

"I think we will share some short extracts from the president's comments on some key issues, certainly not all the key issues. I think we will share the president's words with tv channels ... Just the statements that we believe are the most interesting. I think we will do it this evening to enable the TV channels to broadcast this, if they want to," Peskov told reporters.

