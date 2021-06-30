UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin's Live Q&A Session Targeted By Hackers, TV Host Says

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 04:50 PM

Putin's Live Q&A Session Targeted by Hackers, TV Host Says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Hacking attacks have occurred during the annual Q&A session with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, the tv host said during the special program.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich, I was just told that we had a bad connection with Elena Vladimirovna Kalinina [from Novokuznetsk]. Attempts are actually being made to attack our digital systems right now, powerful DDOS attacks," the TV presenter said.

"Are you kidding? Seriously?" Putin replied, adding that "it turns out there are Kuzbass hackers."

The organizers of the "Direct Line With Vladimir Putin" failed to establish good connection with a resident of Russia's Kuzbass Region, who wanted to talk about local kindergarten problems.

The Russian president is holding the special annual Q&A television program called "Direct Line With Vladimir Putin" on Wednesday, June 30.

The question and answer session started at 12 p.m. Moscow time [09:00 GMT] and is being broadcast live by Channel One, Rossiya 1, Rossiya 24, NTV, Public Television of Russia (OTR), and Mir TV channels and Mayak, Vesti FM and Radio Rossii radio stations.

According to the Kremlin, anyone can submit their questions for the show until the end of the program on Wednesday, either via a special mobile application and text or MMS messages, or through the show's website and social networks.

The tradition of holding live Q&A sessions to field questions from the public was introduced by Putin during his first term as the Russian president in 2001.

Related Topics

Attack Moscow Russia Mobile Vladimir Putin June TV From Hacking P

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves board and advisory co ..

51 minutes ago

Etihad Airways extends ‘Verified To Fly’ trave ..

1 hour ago

Developing legislative, economic system attracts f ..

1 hour ago

Astronomically, July 20 first day of Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,747 new COVID-19 cases, 1,731 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Israel issue joint statement agreeing on many ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.