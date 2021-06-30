MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Hacking attacks have occurred during the annual Q&A session with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, the tv host said during the special program.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich, I was just told that we had a bad connection with Elena Vladimirovna Kalinina [from Novokuznetsk]. Attempts are actually being made to attack our digital systems right now, powerful DDOS attacks," the TV presenter said.

"Are you kidding? Seriously?" Putin replied, adding that "it turns out there are Kuzbass hackers."

The organizers of the "Direct Line With Vladimir Putin" failed to establish good connection with a resident of Russia's Kuzbass Region, who wanted to talk about local kindergarten problems.

The Russian president is holding the special annual Q&A television program called "Direct Line With Vladimir Putin" on Wednesday, June 30.

The question and answer session started at 12 p.m. Moscow time [09:00 GMT] and is being broadcast live by Channel One, Rossiya 1, Rossiya 24, NTV, Public Television of Russia (OTR), and Mir TV channels and Mayak, Vesti FM and Radio Rossii radio stations.

According to the Kremlin, anyone can submit their questions for the show until the end of the program on Wednesday, either via a special mobile application and text or MMS messages, or through the show's website and social networks.

The tradition of holding live Q&A sessions to field questions from the public was introduced by Putin during his first term as the Russian president in 2001.