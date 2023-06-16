(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and a delegation from African states scheduled for June 17 will take place in St. Petersburg, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Peskov said in an interview with Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin that the president will work in St.

Petersburg on Saturday, as he will receive a delegation of African leaders on the sidelines of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.