Putin's Meeting With African Delegation To Be Held In St. Petersburg On Saturday - Kremlin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2023 | 11:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and a delegation from African states scheduled for June 17 will take place in St. Petersburg, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
Peskov said in an interview with Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin that the president will work in St.
Petersburg on Saturday, as he will receive a delegation of African leaders on the sidelines of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.