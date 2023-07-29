(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the leaders of African countries dedicated to the topic of Ukraine, which started in St. Petersburg late on Friday night, continues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

On Friday morning, Putin held a plenary session with the delegations from African countries, which lasted about three hours.

After a short break, the heads of African countries, together with Putin, gathered for a working breakfast, which lasted about four hours. The Russian president then held a series of bilateral meetings with the heads of African states. Around midnight, the parties began discussing the situation in Ukraine over a working dinner.

"(The working dinner) is still underway. The exchange of views continues," Peskov told Sputnik about an hour and a half into the talks on Ukraine.