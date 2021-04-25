PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, April 25 (Sputnik) - A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, may take place in June, and there are even preliminary dates, Russian presidential foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said on Sunday.

"They say June, there are even specific [preliminary] dates," Ushakov said in an interview with Russia's Rossiya 1 broadcaster, without elaborating further.

When asked if the working discussion about the summit is underway, the official answered in the negative.

"So far no, but a signal has been received, and we will consider it. Of course, we will make a decision taking into account many factors," Ushakov stated.

The aide also talked about how Putin's participation in the US-organized climate summit should be viewed.

"[It should be viewed] as our great interest in climate issues being solved. They can be solved only together, that is why we definitely participate in such events, in all of them," the aide explained.