MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the government was postponed to March 22 due to the fact that his meeting with Russian businessmen lasted longer than planned and the upcoming international meeting today, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Due to the fact that the RSPP (Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs) event lasted longer than planned, and taking into account the international contact that is due today, the meeting with government members is postponed to March 22," Peskov said.