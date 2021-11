(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) A meeting between Russia's human rights council and President Vladimir Putin may take place on December 10, Alexander Brod, the council's member, told Sputnik on Monday.

"Approximately December 10," Brod said, when asked about the meeting.