MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is on the agenda, but there is no exact date yet, Kremlin spokesman Dnitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We told you that Scholz's trip is on the agenda.

After the dates are agreed, we will inform. We also talked about (French) President (Emmanuel) Macron, that in previous conversations, we discussed the possibility of face-to-face contacts. When there is clarity, we will also inform you," Peskov told reporters.