Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2022 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has not refused to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meaning a summit remains a distant possibility, his spokesman said on Sunday.

"Putin has never refused to meet and a meeting is hypothetically possible," Dmitry Peskov told a Rossiya 1 show.

But he stressed that for the summit to happen Russian and Ukrainian negotiators needed to agree a tangible document on how to address differences between the two countries.

"Not a bunch of ideas but a concrete written document. A meeting would be the next step," the spokesman said, adding that the Kremlin had learned from its experience of negotiating the Minsk accords.

