Putin's Monday Agenda Includes No Bilateral Meetings With Security Council Members -Peskov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2022 | 04:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to hold any bilateral meetings with members of the Security Council on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

On Sunday, Putin held a meeting with Russian investigative chief Alexander Bastrykin and called the explosion on the Crimean Bridge "a terrorist attack aimed at destroying critical civilian infrastructure of the Russian Federation." Putin said that Ukrainian special services had authorized and performed the terror act.

On Monday, Putin is scheduled to hold a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

Asked whether the Russian president could hold bilateral talks with any of the Security Council members on Monday, including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Peskov told Sputnik "No.

On Saturday, Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said that a truck was blown up on the Crimean Bridge, which caused seven fuel tanks of a freight train to catch fire and two car spans to partially collapse.

According to preliminary data from the Russian Investigative Committee, at least three people died as a result of the explosion on the Crimean Bridge.

Bastrykin said on Sunday that investigators and officers of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) had identified suspects involved in the Crimean Bridge terrorist attack.

