MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) After the Munich speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin, there was a chance that Western countries would understand the futility of a unipolar world, but they did not listen, which led the world to a dangerous point, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"I disagree that it was then that the Cold War began. No. Even then there was a chance that some countries would understand the futility of the unipolar model of the existence of the world. Moreover, the futility not from the viewpoint that someone would somehow counteract this, but from the viewpoint that this single pole itself was no longer able to ensure security, and that many new poles with no less wide, no less powerful potential were simply appearing," Peskov said.

However, that message was not heard, he said.

"And, probably, the way the situation has developed over the past few years has led us to the very dangerous point where we are now," Peskov added.

February 10 marked 15 years since Putin delivered his famous speech at the Munich security conference, in which he harshly criticized US foreign policy and the idea of a unipolar world order, spoke out against NATO expansion and deployment of US missile defense systems in Eastern Europe.