UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The offer made by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the UN General Assembly high-level week to provide free coronavirus vaccines to all UN staff was positively accepted by the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told reporters on Thursday.

"That idea was positively accepted by the Secretariat, I spoke to the Secretary-General on that issue," Nebenzia said when asked about the United Nations' response to the proposal. "The Secretary-General will appoint a focal point here at the United Nations to discuss the whole range of issues around it, because it's not that simple: there are various things around it - legal, procedural medical logistical, etcetera - that has to be discussed."