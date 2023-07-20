Open Menu

Putin's Online Speech At BRICS Summit Expected On August 23 - South Africa's BRICS Sherpa

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 01:50 PM

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The online speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS summit in South Africa is expected to take place on August 23, Anil Sooklal, the sherpa of the Republic of South Africa in BRICS, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Putin had decided to participate in the BRICS summit via video conference format, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be present at the event.

"He (Putin) will not attend the summit physically, but he will attend the summit virtually ... President Putin will also deliver his remarks virtually (on August 23)," Sooklal told reporters, as broadcast by SABC news.

The Russian leader will participate in all discussions of the summit, the sherpa added.

