Putin's Order Not To Hit Ukraine Energy Targets Has 'expired': Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) A 30-day moratorium on striking Ukrainian energy infrastructure ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin last month has "expired", the Kremlin said Friday.

Russia announced the truce on March 18 following a call between Putin and US President Donald Trump, but both Moscow and Kyiv accused each other of repeatedly breaking it.

"The month has indeed expired," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a briefing call, in response to a question by AFP.

"As of this time, there have been no other instructions from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Putin.

The short-lived moratorium was one of the few commitments Trump had wrangled from Russia in his attempt to broker a ceasefire in the three-year conflict.

Putin rejected a joint US-Ukrainian proposal for an unconditional and full ceasefire put to him before.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was never serious about the moratorium and that Moscow was continuing to strike Ukraine's energy targets "despite Putin's words".

