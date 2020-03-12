Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation in the 2024 election will depend on a number of factors, including the situation in the world economy, the consequences of coronavirus and conflicts, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation in the 2024 election will depend on a number of factors, including the situation in the world economy, the consequences of coronavirus and conflicts, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday.

"The situation in the world is known as very, very turbulent, if not to say extremely turbulent. Many countries in the world, but especially our country, of course, are in a very, very unstable situation all around. Therefore, so to speak, in such difficult times, some countries decided on the possibility for the incumbent president to remain in their own path.

.. in these difficult times, stability, firmness and consistency of power having an enormous meaning. This is what guided [State Duma Member Valentina] Tereshkova [who proposed to nullify Putin's terms] when she gave her speech... that was her argument with which Putin agreed," Peskov told reporters.

To a clarifying question of whether this means that Putin changed his stance on the number of presidential terms due to the situation in the world and around Russia, Peskov answered in the affirmative.

He added that "the situation of the whole world has become less stable" compared to the period when Putin became assumed the presidency.