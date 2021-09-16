(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation in the G20 summit in Rome, scheduled for late October, is under consideration, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation in the G20 summit in Rome, scheduled for late October, is under consideration, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The issue is under consideration, we will inform you as soon as a decision is made," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman earlier said that Putin could take part in the urgent online summit if it was necessary to convene.