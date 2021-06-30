UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin's Phone-in Hit By 'cyberattacks'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:04 PM

Putin's phone-in hit by 'cyberattacks'

A televised phone-in with Russian President Vladimir Putin Wednesday was targeted by "powerful" cyberattacks, the state-run Rossiya 24 network which broadcast the event said

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :A televised phone-in with Russian President Vladimir Putin Wednesday was targeted by "powerful" cyberattacks, the state-run Rossiya 24 network which broadcast the event said.

Shown on Kremlin-friendly media, the annual session with Putin sees the president field in real time queries submitted by Russians throughout the country.

This year's phone-in on Wednesday, which lasted nearly four hours, repeatedly faced connection problems, particularly during calls from remote regions.

"Our digital systems are right now facing attacks, powerful DDoS attacks," a Rossiya-24 presenter told Putin, after a caller from the Kuzbass region in southwestern Siberia experienced connection issues.

"Are you joking? Seriously?" Putin responded.

"Turns out we have hackers in Kuzbass," he quipped.

Russia's largest telecommunications provider, Rostelecom, confirmed the attacks to news agencies, saying that measures were being taken to "block these illegitimate activities".

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RIA Novosti news agency that the origin of the attacks was unclear.

Cybersecurity was one of the main topics on the agenda at Putin's summit with US President Joe Biden earlier in June.

Biden's administration in April slapped sanctions on Moscow over the SolarWinds cyberattack that targeted Federal organisations and more than 100 US companies.

The United States has also accused Russia of meddling in its elections, saying the interference was carried out by either Russian security services or Kremlin-linked hackers.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied these allegations.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin United States April June Media Event From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves new Board of Dubai Me ..

6 minutes ago

Hot & dry weather forecast in northern Sindh

1 minute ago

DC reviews anti dengue arrangements

2 minutes ago

Secretary health inaugurates drive against Hepatit ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus Demands to Cease Activities of Goethe-Inst ..

4 minutes ago

Iran Authorizes Second Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine f ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.