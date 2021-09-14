UrduPoint.com

Putin's Planned Bilateral Meetings At CSTO, SCO Summits Postponed - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 03:11 PM

Putin's Planned Bilateral Meetings at CSTO, SCO Summits Postponed - Kremlin

Planned bilateral meetings of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summits in Dushanbe, scheduled for this week, are postponed until next such occasions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Planned bilateral meetings of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summits in Dushanbe, scheduled for this week, are postponed until next such occasions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The Kremlin said earlier in the day that Putin will participate in the summits via videoconference due to the need to self-isolate after several COVID-19 cases were detected in the president's entourage. Iranian embassy in Moscow told Sputnik that Putin may hold a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during the SCO summit.

"No, bilateral meetings will not be held via the videoconference, they are postponed until next opportunity," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Dushanbe May Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Chinese vaccines getting popularity in neighbourin ..

Chinese vaccines getting popularity in neighbouring countries

10 seconds ago
 DC inspects ongoing construction of lake at Fazal ..

DC inspects ongoing construction of lake at Fazal Park

13 seconds ago
 Global Oil Market to Approach Balance in Q4 2021 - ..

Global Oil Market to Approach Balance in Q4 2021 - International Energy Agency

18 seconds ago
 Aymen Saleem says she will no longer act after her ..

Aymen Saleem says she will no longer act after her debut drama

16 minutes ago
 Foreign trade of east China's Jiangxi up 10.6 pct ..

Foreign trade of east China's Jiangxi up 10.6 pct in Jan.-Aug

10 minutes ago
 Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway will bring deve ..

Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway will bring development in region: Gandapur

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.