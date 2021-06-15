UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin's Press Conference In Geneva To Be Held Before Biden's Briefing - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:12 PM

Putin's Press Conference in Geneva to Be Held Before Biden's Briefing - Reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin's press conference in Geneva will be held before the briefing of his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin's press conference in Geneva will be held before the briefing of his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The meeting between Putin and Biden will be held on Wednesday.

According to Bloomberg, the presidents plan to discuss the expiration of the New START treaty in 2026.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Geneva

Recent Stories

Ali Gohar's sloganeering led to rumpus in NA: Fawa ..

2 minutes ago

Biden-Putin Summit May Last Some 5 Hours, With 'No ..

3 minutes ago

AJK Election Commission empowered holding AJK Elec ..

3 minutes ago

Rain-wind thunderstorm in Kashmir, Punjab, Islamab ..

8 minutes ago

US Allocates $2.5Bln in Farm Aid to Fill Gaps in E ..

8 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 'E-Katc ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.