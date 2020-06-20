UrduPoint.com
Putin's Proposal For Nuclear 5 Summit Arouses Interest In US State Department - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 11:43 PM

Putin's Proposal for Nuclear 5 Summit Arouses Interest in US State Department - Ambassador

The proposal forwarded by Russian President Vladimir Putin for a summit of so-called "nuclear five" has aroused interest at the US State Department, Russia's Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) The proposal forwarded by Russian President Vladimir Putin for a summit of so-called "nuclear five" has aroused interest at the US State Department, Russia's Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

In an opinion piece on the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany published earlier in the week, Putin called for a prompt summit of the UN Security Council permanent nations' leaders to discuss modern challenges facing the world.

In an interview published Saturday, Antonov said he sent copies of the article to the State Department as well as other agencies, organizations and embassies in Washington.

"I spoke with a high-ranking State Department official yesterday. Many colleagues say that it takes time to read through, ponder the theses of the Russian president and see how you can use the proposed approaches in modern life.

By the way, my interlocutors were particularly interested in Putin's explanations regarding the upcoming summit of the permanent members of the Security Council," the ambassador added.

Asked about the plans for upcoming nuclear or arms reduction talks between Russia and the US, Antonov said that there has been a growing understanding in Washington that it is time for China to join such talks. Antonov, however, stressed that the decision to joining such talks will fall exclusively to Beijing.

"With regard to China, our position is simple and understandable - the PRC [People's Republic of China] itself must decide whether such consultations or negotiations are needed. We will not force our Chinese friends, we will not push them to make decisions necessary for the Americans," the ambassador said.

