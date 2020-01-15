UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin's Readiness To 'Share' Powers With Parliament Proves Stability In Russia- Matviyenko

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:52 PM

Putin's Readiness to 'Share' Powers With Parliament Proves Stability in Russia- Matviyenko

Russian President Vladimir Putin's readiness to "share" his powers with the parliament is a sign of a stable political situation in the country, Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Wednesday, commenting on Putin's annual address to the legislature

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin's readiness to "share" his powers with the parliament is a sign of a stable political situation in the country, Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Wednesday, commenting on Putin's annual address to the legislature.

"Today is a day of good news.

The president has very courageously shared a part of his presidential powers with the parliament. This is a good signal for the society, that we face a stable political situation and the president does not worry as he passes a part of his powers to the parliament," Matviyenko said, as aired by Russia-1 broadcaster.

She also said Putin's initiatives proved Russia had a strong political system.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin Share

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches inspection career assessmen ..

6 minutes ago

Putin-Proposed Measures to Decrease Poverty by 10% ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Human Rights Council Vows to Engage in Arr ..

2 minutes ago

Denver Nuggets coach to advise Serbia for Olympic ..

2 minutes ago

Heavy snowfall halts flight operation at Skardu Ai ..

2 minutes ago

Antibiotics may give rise to new harmful bacteria

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.