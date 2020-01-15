(@imziishan)

Russian President Vladimir Putin's readiness to "share" his powers with the parliament is a sign of a stable political situation in the country, Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Wednesday, commenting on Putin's annual address to the legislature

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin's readiness to "share" his powers with the parliament is a sign of a stable political situation in the country, Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Wednesday, commenting on Putin's annual address to the legislature.

"Today is a day of good news.

The president has very courageously shared a part of his presidential powers with the parliament. This is a good signal for the society, that we face a stable political situation and the president does not worry as he passes a part of his powers to the parliament," Matviyenko said, as aired by Russia-1 broadcaster.

She also said Putin's initiatives proved Russia had a strong political system.