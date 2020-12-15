(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Roman Putin, the son of the Russian president's first cousin Igor, founded a new political party called Russia Without Corruption at a congress on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old businessman and a former employee of the state security agency FSB plans to take the party to the parliamentary elections next year, a source told Sputnik earlier.

Russia Without Corruption came into being shortly after the top Russian court terminated the People Against Corruption party, which Roman Putin has been leading since July.

The now defunct party was created in 2014 but failed to run in the minimum number of elections, according to a lawsuit filed by the Russian Justice Ministry.