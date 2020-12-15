UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin's Relative Founds Russia Without Corruption Party

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:01 PM

Putin's Relative Founds Russia Without Corruption Party

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Roman Putin, the son of the Russian president's first cousin Igor, founded a new political party called Russia Without Corruption at a congress on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old businessman and a former employee of the state security agency FSB plans to take the party to the parliamentary elections next year, a source told Sputnik earlier.

Russia Without Corruption came into being shortly after the top Russian court terminated the People Against Corruption party, which Roman Putin has been leading since July.

The now defunct party was created in 2014 but failed to run in the minimum number of elections, according to a lawsuit filed by the Russian Justice Ministry.

Related Topics

Corruption Russia Vladimir Putin July Congress Top Court Employment

Recent Stories

SEC reviews Sharjah Government 2021 general budget

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler amends Decree on SRTI Park ‘Free Z ..

1 minute ago

Mubadala to invest in Asper’s AED 2.1 billion Do ..

31 minutes ago

ADNOC to boost in-country value to support post-Co ..

46 minutes ago

Realme launches 64MP Ultra-Nightscape camera phone ..

1 hour ago

Govt decides to hold Senate elections in Feb inste ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.