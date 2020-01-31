UrduPoint.com
Putin's Remark About Issachar Case Not Assessment Of Trial Proceedings - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments about the situation with Naama Issacha, an Israeli national recently released from a Russian penal colony, where she served time for drug trafficking, after having been pardoned, do not constitute an assessment of the actions of the Prosecutor-General's Office or the court, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

On Wednesday, Putin signed a decree to pardon Issachar, after she submitted a pardon petition in which she partially admitting her guilt. The following day, Putin informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his decision, and add it was good for Issachar that she never crossed the Russian border.

"No, [the president] did not assess in this case the position of the Prosecutor-General's Office and the court.

He just stated that there was no border crossing ... He stated this, it was not an assessment," Peskov said at a press conference, when asked whether the president's words were an indirect assessment.

Issachar, who has dual Israeli-US citizenship, was arrested in April during a layover in Moscow while she was on her way to Israel from India. Police found about nine grams (0.3 ounces) of cannabis in her bags, and she was subsequently found guilty of drug smuggling and sentenced to 7.5 years in prison.

The penalty has been harshly criticized in Israel as "disproportionate," since the amount of drugs found was allowed for personal use in Israel but illegal in Russia.

