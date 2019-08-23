(@imziishan)

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Russian Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergei Ivanov dismissed attempts to compare the recent accident at a naval testing range in the Arkhangelsk region with the Chernobyl disaster.

"I am somewhat surprised when this tragedy in the White Sea is compared with Chernobyl in terms of consequences or when they say that Rosatom tested nuclear weapons in the White Sea. This, of course, is complete nonsense.

.. regarding the environmental situation, you know, there are numerous radiation monitoring stations, not only in Russia, but also in neighboring Norway, Finland. None registered an increase in the radiation background," Ivanov said.

An accident involving a liquid-propellant missile engine occurred at a naval testing range in the Arkhangelsk region on August 8. Russian State Nuclear Corporation Rosatom said the explosion and fire on an off-shore platform killed five and injured three of its employees.