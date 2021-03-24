MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin's return to the normal work schedule, including with the participation of the media, will be decided after the completion of the vaccination process and depending on the epidemiological situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

On Tuesday evening, Putin received the first dose of a two-phase Russian vaccine against coronavirus, the second shot will be given in about three weeks.

"Until the completion of the vaccination process, definitely not.

Then we will look at the circumstances," Peskov said, answering whether the normal work schedule would be returned in the near future and whether the Kremlin planned to invite the press with it to events with Putin's participation.

On Thursday, the president intends to hold an off-site event for the first time since vaccination. He will visit the new building of the Children's Musical Theater of a Young Actor, where he will inspect the training and rehearsal complex.