Putin's Safety From COVID Ensured By Necessary Number Of Experts - Peskov

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, December 19 (Sputnik) - A sufficient number of medical experts is working with Russian President Vladimir Putin to make sure he does not get COVID-19, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.

When asked if there is a plan in the event of the president catching the virus, Peskov said at the Rossiya 1 broadcaster: "Well, he is Putin, who can infect him?"

"I feel like neither thinking, nor talking about it, firstly. Secondly, that is why, enough specialists, medical staff, and so on are working around him, ensuring his epidemiological safety," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that everyone, including the president himself, follows strict safety rules.

"And exactly for this reason, the president, as a responsible Russian citizen, received a vaccine dose, then got a booster dose, and took part in an extra experiment with that nasal vaccine," Peskov added.

Mass events without special sanitary requirements involving the Russian leader are effectively halted.

"Mass events without social distancing, without any limitations have practically shrunk to a nullity. It is just impossible. Social distancing, QR-codes, PCR-tests are everywhere, and when it comes to the president, then meeting participants undergo special testings," Peskov said.

"Some of those who socialize with the president for a long time have to quarantine, a certain period of time, and in every case, doctors identify the timing depending on the current situation," Peskov added.

