Putin's Saudi Trip Marks New High In Bilateral Ties - Russian Foreign Minister

Putin's Saudi Trip Marks New High in Bilateral Ties - Russian Foreign Minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin's Monday visit to Saudi Arabia, the first such trip in over a decade, took ties between the two countries to a new level, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin's Monday visit to Saudi Arabia, the first such trip in over a decade, took ties between the two countries to a new level, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"This visit indicates a qualitative new level of relationship compared to his 2007 visit and even to last year's visit of His Highness King [of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud] to Russia," Lavrov on air of Russia's Channel One.

He added that President Putin and King Salman had commented on "steady progress" in ties between their countries, including in trade, investment and defense industry.

The countries signed over 20 joint documents during Putin's visit. They agreed to work together in the energy sphere, on Russia's GLONASS satellite navigation system and other space initiatives.

