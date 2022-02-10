UrduPoint.com

Putin's Schedule Does Not Include Conversation With Saudi King - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin's schedule does not include a phone conversation with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The White House has said that US President Joe Biden and Saudi King have agreed to cooperate on ensuring the stability of global energy supplies during a phone conversation.

"We traditionally never announce anything on OPEC+. This is what (Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander) Novak does for us and, when it is possible, when he deems it necessary, he will provide you with information. There are currently no conversations with the king of Saudi Arabia on the president's schedule," Peskov told reporters.

