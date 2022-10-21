MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) The schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin does not yet include a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, if necessary, it can be promptly agreed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"As for the phone conversation with Erdogan, it is not on the schedule yet, but they speak often, and conversations are sometimes coordinated in a matter of hours," Peskov said,.

Earlier on Friday, Erdogan told reporters that he would soon hold phone conversations with Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.