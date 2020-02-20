UrduPoint.com
Putin's Schedule Unaffected By Outbreak Of New Coronavirus - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:40 AM

Putin's Schedule Unaffected by Outbreak of New Coronavirus - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The outbreak of a new coronavirus has not affected the schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"The coronavirus is not affecting the schedule [of Putin]," Peskov said.

The novel coronavirus disease, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization, was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China's Hubei Province, in late December 2019 and has since spread to more than 25 other countries. Over 77,000 people have been infected with the virus worldwide, with more than 2,000 of them having died.

On Tuesday, the Russian operative headquarters against coronavirus announced that Moscow would temporarily suspend the entry of Chinese citizens to the country amid the threat of the spread of the deadly coronavirus infection. The ban became effective, starting from Thursday.

