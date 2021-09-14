UrduPoint.com

Putin's Self-Isolation Not To Affect His Productivity, Offline Events Canceled - Kremlin

The self-isolation of Russian President Vladimir Putin will not affect the intensity of his work, but face-to-face meetings will be canceled, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The self-isolation of Russian President Vladimir Putin will not affect the intensity of his work, but face-to-face meetings will be canceled, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"So self-isolation itself does not influence the president's activities, we will just not hold offline events for some time, which once again does not affect the intensity (of Putin's work), the president will continue all his activities via videoconference," Peskov stated at a briefing.

Earlier today, the Kremlin announced that Putin planned to self-isolate as many coronavirus cases had been recently detected among his acquaintances. Peskov added that there were several confirmed cases in Putin's inner circle, but did not specify whether the infected had been vaccinated.

