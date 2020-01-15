UrduPoint.com
Putin's Social, Economic Initiatives To Cost $4.9Bln In 2020 - Economy Ministry

The social and economic initiatives of Russian President Vladimir Putin will cost 0.3 trillion rubles ($4.9 billion) in 2020, the Economic Development Ministry said in a statement after Putin's address to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday

"The total cost of the package this year will be about 0.3 trillion rubles, and starting from 2022 it will be more than 0.6 trillion rubles a year," it said.

