UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly is set for September 22, according to a provisional list of speakers sent out by the organization.

According to the document's table, on the first day of the General Debate, September 22, Brazil will be the first country whose leader will speak, followed by the United States in second place, and then by Turkey, China, Chile and Cuba.

The Russian president is in seventh place.