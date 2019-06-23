MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin's schedule for the G20 Summit in Japan next week has no mentioning of a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his spokesman said Sunday.

"Not in the schedule," Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin suggested earlier that Zelenskyy was going to meet with Putin on the sidelines of the gathering in Osaka, after having held talks with French, German and EU leaders earlier in June.