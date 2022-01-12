UrduPoint.com

Putin's Spokesman Says Kremlin Unaware Of Ex-President Nazarbayev's Whereabouts

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Putin's Spokesman Says Kremlin Unaware of Ex-President Nazarbayev's Whereabouts

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Wednesday that he has no information concerning the whereabouts of ex-Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and whether the Russian president maintains contacts with him after a wave of protests rocked Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Wednesday that he has no information concerning the whereabouts of ex-Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and whether the Russian president maintains contacts with him after a wave of protests rocked Kazakhstan.

Speculations were rife about whether Nazarbayev fled his country during the protests and whether the Russian leader maintained a contact with him. However, Nazarbayev's spokesman told reporters that the ex-president has been in Kazakhstan all along.

"For the third day in a row I am informing you that I have not received any information on this matter," Peskov said while answering a question about what the Kremlin knows regarding the whereabouts and fate of the former Kazakh leader.

Mass protests in Kazakhstan began in January when residents of the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the west of the country demonstrated against a twofold increase in prices for liquefied gas. The protests later spread to other cities, including Almaty, the republic's largest city. In response, the authorities declared a state of emergency across the country until January 19, launched a counter-terrorism operation and invited peacekeepers of the regional CSTO bloc. Almost 1,000 people were injured in the protests, the United Nations said. According to the country's interior ministry, 17 security officers were killed in the mayhem.

Related Topics

Injured Interior Ministry United Nations Russia Almaty Vladimir Putin Kazakhstan January Gas All

Recent Stories

Russia-NATO Council Meeting Ends in Brussels

Russia-NATO Council Meeting Ends in Brussels

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of beds' shortage

2 minutes ago
 Two suspects of firing on PML-N MPA held

Two suspects of firing on PML-N MPA held

2 minutes ago
 Cotton crop intervention policy expires without ma ..

Cotton crop intervention policy expires without making any interventions

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan cherishes bilateral ties with Germany: Dr ..

Pakistan cherishes bilateral ties with Germany: Dr Shehzad

5 minutes ago
 Fertilizer review committee apprises of urea avail ..

Fertilizer review committee apprises of urea availability

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.