MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has a high number of antibodies against COVID-19 but he will receive a booster shot once doctors deem it necessary, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"I do not doubt it. It all depends on the advice of specialists. The president said several times that he has a high level of antibodies. I think he will take medical advice and antibody count into account when making a decision," Peskov told a Rossiya channel show.