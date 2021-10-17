UrduPoint.com

Putin's Spokesperson Says Summit With Ukraine's Zelenskyy Hopeless

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 04:30 PM

Putin's Spokesperson Says Summit With Ukraine's Zelenskyy Hopeless

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) Prospects of a Russian-Ukrainian summit are dim because Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy is flouting his obligations under the peace pact, Vladimir Putin's spokesperson said Sunday.

"There are currently no particular prospects for this conversation because of the Ukrainian government's actions. The Ukrainian authorities are not delivering on the Minsk agreements," Dmitry Peskov told a television show.

He said Ukraine breached the peace deal with rebels in the breakaway eastern regions when the government approved a bill that outlined a path for Donetsk and Luhansk's reintegration, subverting the Minsk accords.

"It is very hard to talk to Zelenskyy. Mr. Zelenskyy keeps calling Russia a party to the conflict in southeastern Ukraine. It is not true," Peskov added.

He said that a Normandy format meeting of Russian, Ukrainian, German and French leaders required the negotiators to first "do their homework and lay the groundwork." A ministerial meeting could sound the ground for a four-way summit, Peskov suggested.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German Minsk Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Sunday TV Government

Recent Stories

Al Dahra Holding opens 5 new plants for animal fee ..

Al Dahra Holding opens 5 new plants for animal feed in Serbia, Romania and Bulga ..

33 minutes ago
 UAE announces 99 new COVID-19 cases, 153 recoverie ..

UAE announces 99 new COVID-19 cases, 153 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Oman won the toss, opt to bowl ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Oman won the toss, opt to bowl first in the opening match a ..

1 hour ago
  T20 World Cup 2021 Match 01 Oman Vs. Papua New G ..

 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 01 Oman Vs. Papua New Guinea (PNG), Live Score, Histo ..

2 hours ago
 World Food Day raises awareness of importance of f ..

World Food Day raises awareness of importance of food and agriculture: FAO Chief ..

2 hours ago
 ADJD launches AI-backed interactive case registrat ..

ADJD launches AI-backed interactive case registration service in Abu Dhabi court ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.